Liga MX: Carlos ‘Charal’ Orrantia will not reinforce Mazatlán FC; stays with Santos Laguna

Carlos ‘El Charal’ Orrantia He will stay with Santos Laguna for the next Liga MX Apertura 2021 Tournament, despite the interest of Mazatlán FC in obtaining the services of the winger who achieved the runner-up with the La Comarca team in the last 2021 Clausura against Cruz Azul.

According to information revealed by Jorge Víctor García of Fox Sports, ‘El Charal’ Orrantia will not reinforce Mazatlán FC as previously discussed, because Almada wants him to stay in Santos, since he considers him a useful player for the team.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Ignacio Rivero would reinforce the UANL Tigres for the 2021 Apertura

“There was an approach from Mazatlán through Orrantia but Almada wants it.”, Said Víctor García, pointing out that there were approaches, but that apparently they will not come to fruition.

SANTOS LAGUNA Exchanges between @ClubSantos and Atlas are not contemplated. The departure of Adrián (loan for 1 year) opens a place for Ávila and Jordan Carrillo. Isijara and Ibargüen have 6 months left. Mazatlán approached Orrantia but Almada wants it. Jeraldino stays. – Jorge Víctor García (@ jorgevictor23) June 15, 2021

Carlos Orrantia played a prominent role in the Santos Laguna runner-up, playing 12 games in the regular phase and 7 games in the Liguilla, adding a total of 1,219 minutes.

Even with six more months on his contract, Orrantia would stay in Santos because he is a player highly valued by the coach, after the many minutes he had last season, being an indisputable starter in this team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content