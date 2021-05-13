Liga MX: Carlos Albert explodes against fans of Tigres UANL and Rayados de Monterrey

Carlos Albert, a journalist for La Octava Sports, harshly criticized the fans of the Tigres de la UANL and the Rayados de Monterrey, pointing out that they are self-conscious and crying.

Albert, on his official Twitter account, flooded the followers of both the Rayados de Monterrey and the Tigres with everything when he received criticism from them, ensuring that he had the fortune to narrate the royal classics and the League for many MX for many years of both sets.

“So that the Regios Concomplexjado little children shut their mouths …. I had the fortune to narrate the games of MONTERREY AND TIGRES Saturday to Saturday LIVE for many years … for that reason I know them and sincerely admire them since before these MIONAL CHILDREN were born What fucking complexes. ”, he expressed.

Faced with this reaction, many users described this way of expressing himself by Carlos Albert as unfortunate, since a communicator should better use language to defend himself and answer criticism.

In addition, Albert took the opportunity to give the press rules for never recognizing themselves as universal and thinking media and living self-conscious by always making that differentiation between them and that of Mexico City.

