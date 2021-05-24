Liga MX: Carlos Acevedo was present in the final against Cruz Azul in 2008 (PHOTO)

Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna will compete for the title of the Guardians 2021 in a new final that could serve as revenge for that final of 2008 and although there is no longer any player of the Champions, the current goalkeeper of the Santos Laguna, the young man Carlos Acevedo, can claim to have been in the field in that final.

Acevedo, a 25-year-old goalkeeper, was one of the little ones who accompanied the Santos team in the second leg at the old Corona Stadium in which Santos was crowned.

From the hand of Daniel Ludueña, Acevedo, at 12, already had in mind what he wanted to become but did not imagine that 13 years later, life would put him in a new final, now as the starting goalkeeper.

Carlos Acevedo, who was about to retire a few years ago, has become the owner and lord of the Laguna goal and now he will have in his hands the opportunity to achieve glory.

Carlos Acevedo will be present again in a Final against Cruz Azul In the Clausura 2008 he accompanied Ludueña in the exit protocol and 13 years later he will be the titular goalkeeper of Santos

Santos and Cruz Azul will play the first leg final on Thursday 27, while the return will be on Sunday May 31.

