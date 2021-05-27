Liga MX: Carlos Acevedo leaves all the pressure on Cruz Azul for the final

Carlos Acevedo, goalkeeper of Santos Laguna, spoke in the previous to the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against La Maquina de Cruz Azul, assuring that the favorite is the team led by Juan Reynoso, but that in football anything can happen and they will give everything to get the result.

In a press conference for the media, Acevedo pointed out that Cruz Azul is a great team, but despite this, Santos Laguna will give his best and hopes that they will be two very good games with a lot of spectacle and passion.

“We must be aware that Cruz Azul was the general leader, that gives them the role of favorite. But it is a final and anything can happen. It will be a very nice series with two great teams on the field and a football party Mexican, “he declared.

In addition, Acevedo recalled his beginnings and pointed out that it is a dream come true for him to be where he is today and he hopes to be able to enjoy with Santos this final and therefore end up winning and lifting the MX League title.

“It was very hard work, a lot of effort to get to where I am. Being a ball collector I always visualized myself in Santos, it is a message for children, an example that dreams are fulfilled with a lot of work. It is an honor for me to face Jesus Corona. ”, He concluded.

