Liga MX: Can’t you feel the jersey? Uriel Antuna prefers to return to Europe than to be champion in Chivas

Uriel Antuna, Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara player, in an interview with the famous Spanish Youtuber, Zabalive, made it clear that for him the priority is to return to European football, above being champion with the Sacred Flock.

The Chivas are experiencing a terrible moment in the MX League as they are outside the playoff zone and with difficult games on the doorstep and Uriel Antuna angered the fans with his statements and accused him of not feeling the flock’s shirt, which is why the club does not prosper.

Antuna, when asked about what he preferred between winning everything with Chivas, even the Club World Cup or returning to Europe, revealed that playing in the old continent is his main dream.

“Complicated question but since I don’t like easy things, that’s why I came here, because of the situation I was in. It is a difficult challenge to return Chivas to the first places, we achieved it last season. a little difficult but with the dreams that I have, I would prefer to go to Europe “. Antuna commented.

Given this, the fans exploded against him due to the lack of interest they show for the Club.

“It’s just that I can’t take my courage anymore. What a fart? It’s amazing how selfless they are for the club. Said one of the comments.

“We can’t have this type of players in @Chivas who don’t feel the shirt and the team is worth the trouble for us, better go away @AntunaUriel you’re not in any team you’re not in saints they’re in the biggest so bye …” . The fans reproached him.

Antuna arrived in Chivas in 2020 and after a year and a half with the team, he has played 42 games and scored 4 goals with the Herd jersey in Liga MX.

Now I understand everything, that's why Chivas is rotten, but it is not only the player's responsibility, but the manager who interviewed him. A reinforcement that is not seen winning everything with his club, which is seen more in Europe.

