Liga MX: Cancun FC is reinforced with a Chivas footballer

The Cancun FC of the MX Expansion League, announced its new hiring ‘bomb’ from the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara; This is the midfielder Michael Pérez, who arrives after playing for Tapatío CD in Guardianes 2021.

In social networks, Cancun made official the signing of Pérez, a 28-year-old midfielder who will add his fourth team in the Silver Division.

“HABEMUS BOMBAZO! Welcome to your new home, @ MichaelPerez25! #LaOlaFutbolera”. Wrote the Club.

Pérez played last season for Tapatío, a team in which he had only 156 minutes in four games and previously, he wore the shirt of Dorados de Sinaloa and Gallos del Querétaro.

Michael Pérez arrives to reinforce the Cancun team that will now be led by former Argentine goalkeeper Federico Vilar.

