Liga MX: Camilo Mayada, former Atlético San Luis, already has a new team

Camilo Mayada, Uruguayan midfielder who was recently announced as a drop from Atlético San Luis for the next Liga MX Apertura Tournament 2021, will be the new player of Libertad de Paraguay, given the rumors that he would play with River Plate in Argentina.

According to information from César Luis Merlo, Mayada, who left Atlético San Luis and Liga MX, has already arranged to be a player for Libertad de Paraguay and only the official announcement of the Guaraní club would be missing.

As detailed in the information, Mayada never had contacts to return with River Plate in Argentina despite the rumors that were published insistently, but after leaving Mexican soccer she will play with Libertad from Paraguay.

“Camilo Mayada is a new player for Libertad de Paraguay. There were never any #River contacts to reach out to him. Along with Chelo Díaz, Daniel Garnero’s team adds another hierarchical player. ”, Revealed Merlo.

Midfielder Camilo Mayada closes his two-season cycle defending the colors of Atlético San Luis, where he played 56 official Liga MX games as a starter, registering two assists.

