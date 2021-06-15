Liga MX: Camilo Mayada accepts Atlético San Luis’ debt with his fans

After a 2020-2021 season to be forgotten, Atlético San Luis has reported to their camp to begin their preseason heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX in Mexican soccer.

In an interview for the medium ‘Pressport‘, midfielder Camilo Mayada affirmed that within the squad they are aware that they are in debt to the loyal fans and that they will seek to reverse the image shown in the last contest.

“As a group we know that the debt is at a futuristic level, we have not had the opportunity to speak with Alberto or with the new faces, but one is here to show up and introduce himself,” he said.

Regarding the arrival of Marcelo mendez Like his new coach, the Uruguayan midfielder confessed to having a little knowledge of the Uruguayan strategist’s way of working and that it will be a motivation within the team.

“As a compatriot I had the opportunity to meet him, I know that he has a very close dialogue with the player. In the last time he has a very attractive football, which has given him good results, that is the most important thing, I imagine that he arrives with a lot of desire,” he declared .

