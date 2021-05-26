Liga MX: Bryan Olivera is close to being a reinforcement of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro would already have tied their first reinforcement for the Apertura 2021; It is the 27-year-old Uruguayan, Bryan Olivera, who would arrive from the CA Fénix del futbol de Uruguay.

As revealed by César Luis Merlo, the footballer will be signed by Gallos Blancos and the Uruguayan team will retain 20% of the player’s pass.

Midfielder Bryan Olivera will play in #Queretaro. Up definitively to the Gallos Blancos and for two seasons. A # Fénix has 20% of the pass left.

Olivera is one of the most sought-after footballers at the club, thanks to the fact that he has become one of the best midfielders in the League.

Olivera has played for Genoa of Italy, Defensor Sporting, Fluminense, LA Galaxy, Liverpool of Uruguay and Fénix.

