Liga MX: Bryan Colula is presented as a new Mazatlán FC player

The footballer Bryan Colula was officially announced as a new crew member of the Spanish coach’s Mazatlán FC Beñat San José, which will play the next Opening Tournament 2021 inside of Liga MX.

Thank you Bryan Colula Águila. We wish you much success in your next project “, was the message from Club América to Bryan Colula.

The right-back defender arrives as a reinforcement to the Sinaloan team, from the Águilas del América, in search of winning a place in the 11th start of Beñat San José in the following season.

The one born in Veracruz, is 25 years old and in his career he has defended the shirts of the Venados de Yucatán, the Necaxa, the Alebrijes of Oaxaca, the Zacatepec, the Xoloitzcuintles of Tijuana and the Club América.

