Liga MX: Bryan Angulo assures that he returned to Cruz Azul with the sole objective of being champion

The Colombian footballer Bryan angle of the Cruz Azul in the MX League, assured that his return to the cement team is with the sole objective of being able to be champion and return the glory to this great institution, in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

What happened to me since I arrived, I had to leave, but I returned with much more desire, if they returned me here I know it was for a reason and that is to be a champion, which is what we all want, “were the words of Bryan Angulo.

The forward spoke at a press conference this Thursday, where he learned that this return to the Cementero team in its second stage is because he seeks to lift the championship in this tournament, which has been denied to the team for many years.

Bryan Angulo stressed that there is a very united team and eager to be champion, managing to adapt to what their coach Juan Reynoso asks of them in training and psyched up to be able to lift the cup.

