Liga MX: Bruno Zuculini would have rejected the proposal to sign with Club León

Football player Bruno zuculini of River plate in the Argentine Super League, he would have rejected the proposal of the Club León board of the Liga MX, to arrive as a reinforcement to the team for this Opening Tournament 2021.

According to information from different Argentine media and the shoal in Mexico, the Argentine midfielder of the ‘Millonario’ team said no to the proposal made by the Pachuca Group board of directors.

The experienced Bruno Zuculini would have rejected this proposal from the Panzas Verdes, even when it was a request from the Argentine coach Ariel Holan who wanted him on his team as one of his reinforcements.

Discarded for La Fiera ❌ Avilés Hurtado ❌ Bruno Zuculini The Colombian will go to Pachuca and the Argentine said no to León’s proposal, even at the request of Ariel Holan ⚽ pic.twitter.com/RJCf7ClzCh – Jesse Villalpando (@JesseVillalpand) May 31, 2021

Bruno Zuculini was a reinforcement option for the Esmeraldas team together with Chilean Tomás Alarcón and Santiago Ormeño, in addition to the already announced arrival of midfielder Elías Hernández from Cruz Azul.

