Liga MX: Bruno Zuculini other reinforcement options for Ariel Holan at Club León

Football player Bruno Zuculini of River plate of the Argentine Super League, is another of the options that the Club León board of directors manages in the MX League, for reinforcements of Ariel Holan for the 2021 Opening Tournament.

This 28-year-old player works as a midfielder and is the brother of Franco Zuculini from Defensor Sporting de Peru, he could be one of the 3 possible reinforcements that are expected to be announced this week in León.

According to information from sports journalist Jorge Ramos Pérez from ‘Fieramania’, the Club León board headed by Jesús Martínez Munguía would handle the Argentine along with Tomás Alarcón as one of the options.

Today the Club León’s interest in two foreigners transcended: the Argentine Bruno Zuculini and the Chilean Tomás Alarcón, both nailed contentions. It seems that changes are coming for the emerald containment that Colombatto, Iván Rodríguez and Fidel Ambriz occupy today … @ FieramaniaMX pic.twitter.com/Ej2Hr5LGVS – Jorge Ramos Pérez (@ RamosJorge69) June 2, 2021

The León club has announced the departure of two foreign players from the squad, which could open the doors to Bruno Zuculini, who has experience in Europe playing for Manchester City, AEK Athens and Hellas Verona.

