Juan roman riquelme has become an important man in the present day of the Bgoose juniors, team of his loves and where he finished his career; however, he came close to coming to the MX League.

In an interview for Liga MX, Bruno marioni, revealed something that surprised everyone, indicating that he had praised the former Argentine midfielder to arrive with him Atlas a few years ago.

Marioni, who has started a career as a technical director, pointed out that a year after retiring from soccer, he was close to becoming a sports director and would have received a positive response from the Argentine player; however, everything depended on his reaching the Atlas board.

“I imagine Juan Román Riquelme in any place in the world that he wants. I was about to be a sports director at Atlas the year I retired and called him. He said ‘yes, it may be.’ That depended on whether he was a sports director, that I never was, but of course I looked for him to break it in Mexico. “