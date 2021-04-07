Liga MX: Brayan Angulo spoke about the possible arrival of Miguel Herrera to Xolos de Tijuana

Brayan Angulo, a player for the Xolos de Tijuana, spoke about the rumors that place Miguel Herrera as one of the options for the bench of the border team instead of Pablo Guede once the Clausura 2021 of the MX League is over.

At a press conference, Angulo spoke about the possible arrival of the former Club América coach to the Xolos to replace Guede, especially due to the information that they have affirmed that there are dressing room problems between the coaching staff and the players.

“Within the group the issue has not been touched, we are aware that the group is fine, the confidence that there is from us towards the teacher and from the teacher towards us,” he said.

“Many things come out but we are used to it, we are responsible for what happens but the group has full confidence in what the coaching staff does,” he added.

For now, the Xolos de Tijuana have only two victories in the last eight games in the Clausura 2021 and those led by Pablo Guede are in ninth position with 16 points, and next round they host Mazatlán FC at the Caliente Stadium. .

