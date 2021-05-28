Liga MX: Bravos de Juárez makes two more casualties official for the 2021 Apertura

The Braves de Juárez continue with their “clean” after the terrible Clausura 2021 Tournament that they had and now announced the withdrawal of two more players for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

Through their social networks, Braves of Juarez reported that the players Luis Hernandez Y Brian Rubio They will not continue on the roster for the next tournament, thus adding five casualties for the Apertura 2021.

“Brian Rubio played 20 games in the First Division with FC Juárez over three short tournaments. We wish Brian much success in his future endeavors, ”reads one of the statements.

For his part, Luis Hernández played 12 games between the U-20 Tournament and the MX League, in three tournaments with the border institution.

In this way, the casualties of Hernández and Rubio are added to those of Luis “el Cholo” López, Enrique Palos and Alan Mendoza.

