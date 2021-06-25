Liga MX: Bravos de Juárez makes official the signing of Carlos Felipe Rodríguez

The Braves de Juárez have new reinforcement in the arc; The Atlético San Luis goalkeeper Felipe Rodriguez who arrives to compete with Hugo González in the Apertura 2021 under the orders of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.

This was made official by the club on social networks, through a statement confirming the signing of the 32-year-old goalkeeper, who arrives after 3 years at Atlético San Luis

“We continue with long tablecloths! @ Feliperod_1 is BRAVO! Welcome to the most beautiful border in the world. Ciudad Juárez gives you a warm welcome.” Wrote the Club.

Carlos Felipe Rodríguez will wear his fourth shirt in the First Division, after playing for Monarcas Morelia, León and Atlético San Luis.

The goalkeeper will have to seek ownership in the Bravos team and will compete with Hugo González and possibly Enrique Palos, who, so far, remains in the border team.

