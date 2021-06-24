Liga MX: Bravos de Juárez makes official the arrival of Jimmy Gómez for the Apertura 2021

The board of the Bravos de Juárez within the MX League, officially announced the signing of soccer player Jimmy Gómez, to reinforce the team of Ricardo Ferretti facing the next 2021 Opening Tournament.

We are still Braver than ever !. Jimmy Gómez becomes our fourth reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura Tournament. Welcome to Ciudad Juárez, the home of the Braves. To break it Jimmy, to give it with everything! “, Was the message of the club for Jimmy Gómez.

It was through the social networks of the Fronterizo club, where the signing of this 27-year-old Mexican player was officially announced, who arrives from the Xolos of Tijuana with Fabián Castillo.

Jimmy Gómez who also rang to reach the Chivas del Guadalajara team, manages to reinforce the midfield of the team led by Ricardo Ferretti that seeks to give the club another face and be able to put them into the league.

