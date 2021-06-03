Liga MX: Bravos de Juárez announces Ricardo Ferretti as its new technical director

The former technical director of the UANL Tigres, Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, was announced as the successor of Alfonso Sosa in the Bravos de Juárez and will be the coach who will take the reins of the border club for the Apertura 2021 tournament of the League MX.

Through a press conference, Juárez made official the hiring that had been sounding all morning as the bombshell of the tournament.

Along with him, Miguel Ángel Garza will arrive, who will be the President of the club, in search of achieving great things in Bravos, led by Ricardo Ferretti.

Dirigiengo, Bravos is the number 6 team Del Tuca Ferretti in Liga MX after Pumas, Chivas, Tigres, Toluca and Monarcas Morelia.

It is expected that some players from the Tigres can reach Bravos and the loudest ones are: Leo Fernández, Luis Rodríguez and Javier Aquino.

