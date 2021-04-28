Liga MX: Boca Juniors would seek the signing of Nicolás Ibáñez

Despite Atlético de San Luis’ terrible season, their forward Nicolas Ibáñez is fighting for the scoring title of the Clausura 2021, which has attracted the attention of several clubs for this summer market, including Boca Juniors.

According to information from TyC Sports, the set Xeneize is one of the clubs seeking to sign “Nico” Ibáñez, a move for which they are putting around four million dollars on the table.

“They report in @TyCSports that #Boca is interested for June in forward Nicolas Ibañez, currently scorer of #SanLuis in #LigaMX. The former #GELP also sounds in #CruzAzul, his pass belongs to #AtleticoMadrid. Add @LucasBeltramo who claim 4MDD for their file. “

In addition, César Luis Merlo revealed that the Boca Juniors Soccer Council has already contacted the San Luis striker, whose record belongs to Atlético de Madrid, to inform him of his desire to buy his pass.

“In addition to a renowned 9 as Cavani, in Boca they want a covered: Nicolás Ibáñez, who scored many goals in San Luis and whose pass is from Atlético Madrid. The Football Council has already spoken with him. “

From @JulioPavoni in @presionalta: in addition to a renowned 9 like Cavani, in Boca they want a covered: Nicolás Ibáñez, who scored many goals in San Luis and whose pass is from Atlético Madrid. From the Soccer Council they have already spoken with him. pic.twitter.com/9FasXN5yvE – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) April 27, 2021

