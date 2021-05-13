Liga MX: Beñat San José would be the new Technical Director of Mazatlán FC

Mazatlán FC would be close to hiring the replacement of Tomás Boy in the technical direction and Beñat San José, Spanish coach would be chosen to take command of the club in the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

According to John Sutcliffe, Beñat San José is the name of the Spanish technical director who will be taking the helm of the Sinaloa club.

San José, a 41-year-old coach, has coached in the Real Sociedad youth teams and some clubs in Saudi Arabia. In addition, he has directed Antofagasta and U Católica de Chile and Bolivar in Bolivian soccer. The last few years were spent managing KAS Eupen of the Belgian League.

Within his record, two leagues from Bolivia and one from Chile stand out, as well as a Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The coach would be arriving at Mazatlán FC for the Apertura 2021 and would become the third coach in the history of the Cañonero team.

