Liga MX: Beñat San José sees a lot of potential in the squad that are armed in Mazatlán FC

Coach Beñat San José of the Mazatlán FC team within the MX League, assured that in this preseason they have a lot of potential in the squad, so he hopes to achieve great things in this institution in the Opening Tournament 2021.

Also read: Liga MX: Atlas excites his fans with Andrés Guardado as reinforcement

I see a group of players with tremendous conditions (here in Mazatlán). I seek to achieve the objectives. I am a coach who likes to adapt to the players and idiosyncrasies where I arrive. Adaptability is a characteristic of my career … “, were the words of San José.

The Spanish coach spoke in an interview for the W-Deportes program, where he made it clear that they have a great squad so he seeks to adapt with his players, to achieve the objectives set.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

On the line ☎️ of @LosCampamentos: Beñat San José, coach of @MazatlanFC. “I always had in mind directing in Mexico. How special the project is, as a new club, being able to make history, the people and enthusiasm attracted me a lot.” pic.twitter.com/hpqlogFKJ6 – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) June 28, 2021

Beñat San José said he was delighted to be in Mazatlán FC, since he had always had an interest in directing in Liga MX, so he seeks to make history in his new bench since it is a new team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content