Liga MX: Beñat San José reveals details about his arrival at Mazatlán FC

The Mazatlán FC team will begin a new era on the bench after the arrival of coach Beñat San José as its new coach, facing the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX in Mexican soccer.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘Clear Brand‘, the Spanish strategist confessed that it motivated him to decide to take the proposal of the Sinaloan team and live his first experience in Mexican football.

“I did not speak with any Spanish coach who has coached here. My main reference is the talks I have had with the coaching staff of my new team. I liked to watch the Mexican league, soccer, hobbies. I always had the desire to work here That’s why I didn’t hesitate to get to Mazatlán, “he said.

In addition, coach Beñat San José said he is grateful for the experience he has obtained from veteran coaches that has made him grow on the benches in the clubs he has managed in his career.

“I like to remember that if the young technicians are there, it is thanks to the experienced technicians. I have had the phase of being a young technician, but I have the experience. I am a manager who started from the bottom,” he explained.

