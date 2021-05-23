Liga MX: Beñat San José excites the fans of Mazatlán FC for the Apertura 2021

The new technical director of Mazatlán FC, Beñat San José commented on his vision of Mexican soccer and his future projects under the command of the gunboats, a team that could not qualify for the Closing 2021 despite the regular season with Thomas Boy.

“I always had great respect for the Mexican league. When I go to South America, that interest in the Mexican league increases, because it draws me closer. Many players who were already in the league tell me things … I really liked watching the Mexican league, the entire organization, football, the fans, the passion, very good players, technicians … so all that has already been engraved on me and always, honestly, I had the wish of some time in my career to be able to work and leave my mark there. “

“The opportunity was given now, and as such it caught my attention. If then to that it is added that what one feels as a coach is found in a club both at a professional level, a project and a person, then everything is linked and that is what happened to me.

“Mazatlán came with an interest that flatters me a lot and at the same time with a very good project and it tied a little with what I also felt as a professional and with the people who are working, and I was really excited and I am still very excited and very proud and grateful for being able to be in Mazatlán and the Mexican league, which was something that really excited me and I didn’t hesitate, and about the project.

“For me it is very important that the team grows as such because it is a new team, a new club, so the work we do is projected to make history, to look forward, to create the future. So for me it is very important that we are a very competitive team, that the club grows, that together we raise the level of the club, the team, the players and, obviously, to be able to fight higher and higher. “

