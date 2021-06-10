Liga MX: Beñat San José asks for reinforcements for Mazatlán FC

Spaniard Beñat San José affirmed this Wednesday in his presentation as Mazatlán coach that his challenge is to lead the Mexican team to the league of the eight best of the Apertura tournament.

“We are behind in history, not in illusion, desire, professionalism and commitment, we want to qualify for the league,” said the 41-year-old strategist at a press conference.

Also read: Club América: Miguel Layún’s salary is revealed, how much will he earn in El Nido?

San José made clear to the media its intention to stay in charge of the Mexican Pacific team for a long time and make history.

“It is a fantastic project, our obligation is to create history,” he added.

Year two, new beginning ⚓️ My General Manager, Mauricio Lanz, introduced Luis Alberto César as Sports Director and Beñat San José as Technical Director. pic.twitter.com/Kl0IAmSOjD – Mazatlán FC (@MazatlanFC) June 9, 2021

In the Clausura tournament, its second tournament in the First Division of Mexico, Mazatlán finished in thirteenth place in the Clausura 2021 tournament, with the same points as the twelfth, last classified for the play-off that decided four places in the quarterfinals.

The team had ups and downs under the guidance of coach Tomán Boy and underperformed in foreign stadiums where they won a couple of games and lost six.

Saint Joseph recognized that he will need reinforcement and announced that the preseason will begin this Thursday with general preparation sessions, in order, after ensuring the good physical condition of the players, to start working on football.

“I respect the previous coaches and I will take advantage of the good things from them,” added the strategist.

Mazatlán showed the fifteenth defense and the thirteenth most lethal attack in the past Clausura, which indicates that San José will have to work on all lines, in addition to maintaining good performance at home and increasing performances as a visitor.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content