Liga MX begins investigation against the players of America for breaking sanitary protocols

The footballers Roger Martínez, Nicolás Benedetti, Richard Sanchez Y Leonardo Suarez They are involved in a new controversy in the MX League, for breaking the sanitary protocols during the participation of the Águilas del América in the league.

Faced with this situation, Liga MX in conjunction with the Disciplinary Commission They have reported that they opened an investigation against the four players involved in the azulcrema team at a party with escorts.

“In compliance with the agreements and regulations approved by the BBVA MX League and the Clubs to reinforce the prevention of COVID-19 infections”.

“The BBVA MX LEAGUE today turned over to the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation the case of Club América players, Roger Beyker Martínez Tobinson, Nicolás Benedetti Roa, Richard Rafael Sánchez Guerrero and Leonardo Gabriel Suárez”.

“Every time we have become aware of a possible breach or violation of the LIGA BBVA MX Health Protocol. Club América has been notified of the LIGA BBVA MX request to the Disciplinary Commission and will await the resolution to take the pertinent measures.

