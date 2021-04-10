Liga MX: Back to Mexico? Enrique Esqueda reveals the plan for his retirement from Soccer

The front Enrique Esqueda has in his mind to continue in the world of Professional soccer, so it remains in the city of Queretaro training, hoping that the Pandemic does not prevent him from returning to the field of play.

El Paleta had his last experience in soccer in India, so he hopes that the next adventure can also be outside of Mexico.

“I hope to end up playing, even for a couple of years, that I do not withdraw the coronavirus and if I can do it outside of Mexico, much better. The experiences outside of Mexico were unique and it was what attracted me the most, I hope I can go one or two years to retire playing soccer, “Esqueda told TUDN.

“I had a very bitter drink in Mexico for which I had to move to continue playing, unpleasant, what happens in our country with the administration, but I have never been afraid of change, the comfort zone has never been a problem for I have gone to very exotic places and that opens up a lot for you, “he said.

The 32-year-old forward recalled that during his time in India the fans came to kiss his feet, something that seemed extremely strange.

“That in India they kissed my feet surprised me a lot. It is a hobby that gives itself a lot”, @ paletteesqueda9 tells us about his experience in soccer around the world Live TUDN pic.twitter.com/PbTOaRwjHQ – Soccer Club (@TUDNFC) April 8, 2021

“This part of the Indian culture where they kiss your feet, it was something strange; I picked up the boy who kissed my feet, it is part of what they do very commonly, but one outside their culture surprises you.

“They are people who are very dedicated to all their people, they give everything for their people and somehow I felt very wrapped up and I felt happy and then in football I did well individually and collectively,” he recalled.

