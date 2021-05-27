Liga MX: Ayrton Preciado, the great example of patience and work in Santos Laguna

The sports president Dante Elizalde of Santos Laguna within the MX League, highlighted the work that the applied sciences area of ​​the club has had with Ayrton Preciado, placing them as an example of patience and work.

The way to turn it around is through work, through the process, we have a very robust area of ​​science applied to sport, with many years of research and from your hand and great external consultants, we find solutions that today allow us after a long time to have Ayrton Preciado back, the one we saw at Emelec and that player who brought Santos in because of that football he was playing, “said Dante Elizalde.

The manager of the Comarca Lagunera team spoke in front of the media prior to the final of the 2021 Guardians Tournament, where he highlighted the patience and work of the team in recent years with its players, giving Ayrton Preciado as an example.

Ayrton Preciado arrived with a great poster to Mexican football after his talent displayed in the Emelec of his country, but since his arrival in Santos Laguna he has had a large number of injuries, always counting on the patience and support of the board.

