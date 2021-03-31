Liga MX: Ayrton Preciado could return with Santos Laguna against Chivas

Football

The Ecuadorian footballer Ayrton Preciado Santos Laguna, who has not played an official game for more than a year, could return with the Lagunero team on matchday 14, when they face Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara at the Akron Stadium this next Sunday.

According to Jorge García, a Fox Sports reporter, Preciado could go on the bench against Chivas and could have minutes in the match.

“There is a possibility that Ayrton Preciado will take the bench against Chivas. Guillermo Almada and his Coaching Staff will evaluate it in the coming days. Garcia wrote.

Preciado, who arrived at Santos in 2018, had a great step in his first season, however, a strong injury took him out of the game and since the Clausura 2019 he has not played a game as a starter.

