Liga MX: Axel Werner will leave Atlético San Luis for the 2021 Apertura

Axel Werner will leave Atlético San Luis for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League before the imminent arrival of Marcelo Barovero to the Potosí team that would force the Argentine goalkeeper to seek other destinations in the world of soccer.

According to information from ESPN, the Atlético San Luis board of directors is negotiating with both goalkeepers to define who will stay on the team, and everything looks like Barovero will be chosen.

As detailed in the information, Werner was on loan with San Luis, a loan that has already concluded and it seemed that a few weeks ago it was going well, but in the end it seems that it will not materialize.

Therefore, at Atlético San Luis they turned Marcelo Barovero as the best option, not only because of his experience, but because he has already played in Liga MX with Necaxa and Rayados de Monterrey.

Axel Werner has played for San Luis in the last two tournaments, playing a total of 34 games where he received 66 goals and managed to keep a clean sheet four times.

