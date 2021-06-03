Liga MX: Avilés Hurtado says goodbye to Rayados with an emotional message

Forward Avilés Hurtado will begin a new stage in his career in Liga MX, after confirming his transfer to the Tuzos del Pachuca from the Rayados de Monterrey for the Opening tournament 2021.

After the emotional farewell to the Gang cadre, the Colombian attacker has demonstrated on social networks to spread a message about the institution of the northern sultana and his fans.

Read also: Chivas reported on Hiram Mier’s recovery time

Via Instagram, the South American offensive spread in his stories a photo where he appears on the pitch of the BBVA stadium during the celebration of the title of the Concacaf Champions League with the following legend.

The farewell message from Avilés Hurtado to the Rayados de Monterrey. Photo Capture Instagram Stories @avileshurtado

“I want to thank the @Rayados Club and the extraordinary group of managers and staff in general, for giving me the opportunity to play in this fantastic club; I wish them the best always,” he wrote.

It should be noted that forward Avilés Hurtado will live his third stage with the Tuzos del Pachuca after his time with the Rayados de Monterrey, Xolos from Tijuana and the missing Chiapas Jaguars.

Read also: Liga MX: Luis Quintana’s emotional message to the fans after his arrival at Club Necaxa (VIDEO)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Liga MX Rayados de Monterrey Club Pachuca Apertura 2021