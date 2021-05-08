Liga MX: Auronplay ‘forgets’ Chivas and sends blessings to Pachuca for the playoff

Auronplay, famous Spanish youtuber, sent the blessing to the Tuzos del Pachuca prior to the match of the Clausura 2021 repechage of the MX League against the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara this Sunday on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium.

Through a transmission through his Twitch channel, Auronplay received a message from one of his followers who is a Pachuca fan asking him with a blessing to wish the Tuzos all the luck in the world for the playoff against Chivas, to what the Spanish youtuber agreed without problems.

Before this message, Pachuca responded the gesture to Auronplay with a few words of gratitude where they promise a prize for him if the Hidalgo citizens manage to eliminate Guadalajara in the repechage instance this Sunday and qualify for the Liguilla.

“Thanks for the good @auronplay, from the powerful Tuzos del Pachuca. We will send him his blue and white and his box of pastes if he fulfills it. ”, Pachuca sent.

| Thanks for the good ✨ @auronplay, from the powerful Tuzos del Pachuca We will send you your blue and white and your box of pastes if you meet us pic.twitter.com / MvpmgCflha – Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) May 7, 2021

It should be remembered that a month ago a Chivas fan in one of these broadcasts asked Auronplay to bless the Flock due to the bad football moment they were going through.

Auronplay agreed for Chivas to aspire to the title but now he has forgotten about it and has positioned himself for Pachuca for the 2021 Clausura playoff match.

