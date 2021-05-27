Liga MX: Atlético San Luis would change its name to Club de los Cuervos

Reality surpasses fiction and in Liga MX this could occur in the following season in Apertura 2021 with the Athletic of San Luis, team that would change its owner and thus its name, adopting the shield and nickname of the popular team from the hit Netflix series, the Club de los Cuervos Negros from ‘Nuevo Toledo’.

According to the information revealed by journalist David Medrano Félix in his column for the newspaper Récord, the contribution of Carlos Akazraki Jr the business group that would buy Atlético de San Luis would lead to the name change of the franchise currently owned by the Potosinos.

The Club de Cuervos trademark belongs to the aforementioned business group and the economic investment would be in charge of Jeff Luhnow, an American born in Mexico, who was the head of the Houston Astros in the MLB.

The manager would be paying about 40 million dollars for the Atlético de Madrid franchise, taking into account that the rojiblanco team will start its percentage in the quotient table at zero.

A year ago, this same group of investors tried to buy La Franja del Puebla with the same intention of bringing the Cuervos Negros team to life.

Are the Black Crows coming from Nuevo Toledo in San Luis?

