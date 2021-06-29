in Football

Liga MX: Atlético San Luis would be very close to tying Juan Delgado as his new reinforcement

The Chilean soccer player Juan Delgado, would leave the Rayos de Necaxa to arrive as a new reinforcement of the team of the Athletic of San Luis inside of MX League, facing the next Opening Tournament 2021.

According to information from different media in Mexico, the South American winger would no longer continue in the Aguascalientes team, so he is practically tied to the board of the Colchoneros.

Also read: Spanish National Team scares with its call for Tokyo 2020

Juan Delgado is 28 years old and is a footballer who greatly unbalances the attack, so he will come to reinforce the attack of Marcelo Méndez’s team, which in the last hours announced the withdrawal of Pablo Barrera.

The Chilean footballer started his career at Colo Colo where he lifted 2 Chilean league titles, before emigrating to European football where he saw action in Spain and Portugal before signing for Rayos in the 2019 Apertura.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Cyborg criticizes the treatment that Dana White has with the fighters: “He does not like people who fight head-on with him”

‘Fast and Furious 9’ breaks US box office record in its opening week