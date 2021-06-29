Liga MX: Atlético San Luis would be very close to tying Juan Delgado as his new reinforcement

The Chilean soccer player Juan Delgado, would leave the Rayos de Necaxa to arrive as a new reinforcement of the team of the Athletic of San Luis inside of MX League, facing the next Opening Tournament 2021.

According to information from different media in Mexico, the South American winger would no longer continue in the Aguascalientes team, so he is practically tied to the board of the Colchoneros.

Juan Delgado is 28 years old and is a footballer who greatly unbalances the attack, so he will come to reinforce the attack of Marcelo Méndez’s team, which in the last hours announced the withdrawal of Pablo Barrera.

Delgado’s destination was San Luis, but they confirm that both parties did not reach good terms. If you want more details of his future follow @ AlanRA23 https://t.co/MJKzawxtCE – María Luisa Chagoya (@ mariaLch16) June 28, 2021

The Chilean footballer started his career at Colo Colo where he lifted 2 Chilean league titles, before emigrating to European football where he saw action in Spain and Portugal before signing for Rayos in the 2019 Apertura.

Juan Delgado was not considered by Necaxa in the friendly against Chivas; has a chance to get out. In addition to Alejandro Zendejas and Alan Medina, Bryan Carvallo and Arturo Palma (former U-20 from Querétaro) played on the wings. https://t.co/dT7y3EXFNU – Alan Rodríguez (@ AlanRA23) June 27, 2021

