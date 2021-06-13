Liga MX: Atlético San Luis will replace Nicolás Ibáñez with Rayados de Monterrey striker

Atlético San Luis would already have Nicolás Ibañez’s replacement for the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League, which would be Adam Bareiro, former Rayados de Monterrey forward.

According to information revealed by the Medio Tiempo portal, the Atlético San Luis board of directors would have already made the first contact with Bareiro to see if he can carry out to incorporate him in the Apertura 2021.

Also read: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis will be reinforced with the Atlético de Madrid footballer

As detailed in the information, at the moment Bareiro does not enter into Javier Aguirre’s plans with Rayados for the next tournament and they would give facilities to give him a start and San Luis would be his destination.

Adam Bareiro arrived at Rayados de Monterrey in 2019 where he only played 8 games in which he scored a goal and gave an assist.

During his time in Turkey, he played 41 games with Alanyaspor, where he scored 6 goals and gave 4 assists, numbers that would have increased the interest of Atlético San Luis.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content