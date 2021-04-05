Liga MX: Atlético San Luis will leave the bottom of the percentage, says Pedro García

The technical assistant of the Athletic of San Luis he does not care about the game against him Atlas, since with that victory the red and black climbed in the Percentage Table, well Leonel Rocco He wants the Potosinos to enter the Repechage of the Clausura 2021.

The technical assistant of the Potosí team went to the press conference because the coach is serving a sanction.

“Going in there, we will inevitably get out of the percentage. We do want to get out of there, but we can’t think about it every day. The objective was always to be higher ”, he mentioned.

Pedro Gracia does not want Atlético de San Luis to pay the financial fine for being at the bottom of the ratio of the 2020-21 season.