Liga MX: Atlético San Luis will have new ‘reinforcements’ for the Apertura 2021

Atlético San Luis will have new ‘reinforcements’ for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League but in the administrative part of the club and it will be the directors Severiano García and Rodrigo Incera, after the interest of US investors in the squad fell potosine.

According to information revealed by Rubén Rodríguez from Fox Sports, Severiano García will be in charge of football issues at Atlético San Luis, while Rodrigo Incera will be a manager of the Potosinos after his time as sports director of La Franja del Puebla that arrived to the semifinals in the last tournament.

“Severiano Garcia and Rodrigo Incera will be the heads of @AtletideSanLuis Severiano was the soccer manager of TV Azteca and Incera was the sports director of Puebla.”, Revealed Rodríguez.

In addition, El Sniper from Diario Récord delved into the subject, noting that Severiano has years of experience in Grupo Salinas and having passed through Liga MX clubs such as Puebla, Atlas and Mazatlán FC performing different tasks.

It should be remembered that Atlético San Luis finished in the last places in the last tournament and the club is carrying out a deep cleaning of the squad and in the board of directors so that the team can thus return to compete in the MX League.

