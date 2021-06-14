Liga MX: Atlético San Luis will be reinforced with the dismissal of Chivas from Liga de Expansión MX

Atlético San Luis continues to arm itself for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League and now they would have tied the Mexican forward Vladimir Moragrega from Atlante from Liga de Expansión MX and who was in the sights of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

According to information revealed by María Luisa Chagoya, Atlético San Luis has already closed the incorporation of Moragrega, which was ruled out by Víctor Manuel Vucetich to reach Chivas for the 2021 Apertura.

Also read: Liga MX: Tigres UANL would have closed two more reinforcements for the Apertura 2021

“Vladimir Moragrega, 22, is a new Atlético de San Luis player, he comes from Atlante.” Chagoya posted on his official social networks.

Vladimir Moragrega, 22, is a new Atlético de San Luis player, arriving from Atlante. He arrived in Potosí after being in 4th place in scoring in the Expansion League, he scored 6 goals in 14 games. Atlante pic.twitter.com/KyoRRZcZXY – María Luisa Chagoya (@ mariaLch16) June 13, 2021

Moragrega left the basic forces of Dorados de Sinaloa and after playing with the lower categories, he went to Xolos where he also played in the subsidiaries.

With the Colts, Moragrega played 38 games in which he scored 7 goals. All of them in the last season, being one of the team’s scorers.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content