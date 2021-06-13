Liga MX: Atlético San Luis will be reinforced with Atlético de Madrid footballer

After the confirmation that Atlético de Madrid will continue to command the Atlético San Luis project in the MX League, the mattress team would be giving up one of their players to reinforce the Potosí team.

According to information from Maria Luisa Chagoya, media journalist ‘Vavel Mexico‘, midfielder Juan Manuel Sanabria would be the new addition to the San Luis squad for him Opening tournament 2021.

“From Atlético de Madrid, the Uruguayan midfielder Juan Sanabria will be the reinforcement of Atlético de San Luis. The 21-year-old already knows Alfonso Lastras, he was here in the match against Atlético de Madrid, he saw activity during the second half. It comes from being on loan to Zaragoza, “he wrote.

The 21-year-old Uruguayan midfielder was in the ranks of the Real Zaragoza of the second division of Spain in the 2020-2021 season, where he participated in 13 official matches in five different positions, scoring a goal in 498 minutes on the field.

