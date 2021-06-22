Liga MX: Atlético San Luis welcomes William Mejía, his new reinforcement for AP 2021

Atlético de San Luis continues in a big plan and has added a new reinforcement for the Apertura 2021, the Potosino team announced William Mejía, Rayados de Monterrey youth squad who was playing in the MX Expansion League last semester.

Through your official account Twitter, the Potosí squad welcomed the midfielder from Atlético de Morelia, with a video with his best plays.

“One of the Mexican midfielders with the greatest projection of our football comes to our team. To give everything for the rojiblancos colors,” the team wrote.

William Mejía is Rayados de Monterrey youth squad, however he has not been able to make his debut in the First Division, with Morelia he managed to return to the spotlight thanks to his performances to finally reach San Luis.

