Liga MX: Atlético San Luis ‘ties’ Santos Laguna’s midfielder as reinforcement

Atlético San Luis is busy in this Mexican soccer transfer market towards the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League, managing various arrivals of players to strengthen the squad, and one of those arrivals would be Adrian Lozano Santos Laguna midfielder.

According to information from Daniel Velasco of TUDN, Lozano will play on loan for one year with Atlético San Luis, since he does not enter into Santos Laguna’s plans for the 2021 Apertura.

As detailed in the information, the intention with this loan is for Lozano to have minutes, activity and with it, he can mature like playing by having more shooting, and in Santos they believe that in the Potosi squad he will be able to have those opportunities.

“Midfielder @ Adrianloza99 will continue his career at @AtletideSanLuis. It will be on loan for one year. ”, Revealed in Velasco networks.

Lozano only participated in five games with Santos Laguna in the last Clausura 2021 where the team led by Guillermo Almada lost the final against Cruz Azul, where he did not score or assist.

