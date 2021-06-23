Liga MX: Atlético San Luis tied Adam Bareiro; will be your reinforcement for the AP21

Atlético San Luis continues to move in this transfer market towards the 2021 Opening of the MX League and after closing Marcelo Barovero as a reinforcement to strengthen the goal, they would have tied another player with a past in the Rayados de Monterrey such as case of forward Adam Bareiro.

According to information revealed by César Luis Merlo, San Luis has already tied Bareiro as reinforcement and it would be a matter of hours for the Paraguayan forward to reinforce the Potosinos for the 2021 Apertura from Rayados.

As detailed in the information, Bareiro had previously agreed to return to Monterrey to be at the disposal of Javier Aguirre for the next tournament, but it seems that this will not be the case and he will defend the colors of Atleticos San Luis.

Adam Bareiro arrived at Rayados de Monterrey in 2019 where he only played 8 games in which he scored a goal and gave an assist.

During his time in Turkey he played 41 games with Alanyaspor where he scored 6 goals and gave 4 assists, numbers that would have made Atlético San Luis grow.

