Liga MX: Atlético San Luis presents Marcelo Méndez as their manager for the Apertura 2021

Atlético de San Luis has a new technical director for the 2021 Apertura, the Potosinos will seek to reverse the misstep of the past tournament with the Uruguayan, Marcelo mendez, who will have a lot of work after the resignation of Leonel Rocco.

After finishing in the last place of the Percentage Table, the San Luis table continues with its restructuring, Marcelo mendez will take the project with a view to getting out of the bottom of the quotient table.

Méndez managed to become champion by Liverpool of Uruguay In the Clausura 2020, keeping his team as leader, the South American led Progreso and Danubio, also from the Uruguayan League.

So far the Potosí team has not announced new registrations, although it has had important losses such as Ian González or Nicolás Ibañez.

