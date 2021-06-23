Liga MX: Atlético San Luis present Marcelo Barovero as new reinforcement

Atlético San Luis officially announced to Marcelo barovero as his reinforcement for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League from Burgos CF of the Second Division of Spain, to make up for the loss of Axel Werner who recently left the club from Potosí after the Clausura 2021.

San Luis, through a video, welcomed the former Rayados de Monterrey and Rayos del Necaxa goalkeeper in Liga MX, but who is now returning to Mexican football to defend the colors of the Potosi squad that has been very active in the transfer market.

“The all-seeing eye. He will be our guardian in the arch! #ConAwante. Welcome “Trapito”! #ConAwante. ”, Atlético San Luis published along with a welcome video.

With the Rayos del Necaxa shirt, Marcelo Barovero played 73 games, where he received 72 goals and was able to keep a clean sheet 24 times.

For his part, with the Rayados de Monterrey, he played a total of 85 games, where he received 95 goals and managed to keep his goal unbeaten in 28 games.

