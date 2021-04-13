Liga MX: Atlético San Luis officially announces the opening of Alfonso Lastras to the public

The whole directive Athletic San Luis of Liga MX, confirmed the opening of the Alfonso Lastras stadium for your meeting in front of the Franja del Puebla, within matchday 15 of this 2021 Guardians Tournament.

After having carried out the protocols my corresponding meetings with the government of the state of San Luis Potosí, the health secretariat through COEPRIS, we have obtained the necessary permits for the opening of the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez stadium, so our meeting against Puebla will be with the public, “reported part of the statement.

Through a bulletin on the different social networks of the club, the Atlético San Luis board of directors officially reported the reopening of its stadium at 25 percent of its capacity, in common agreement with the state government and the health ministry.

The first meeting with fans at the Alfonso Lastras stadium will be next Saturday, April 17, when the team led by Leonel Rocco receives Puebla de Nicolás Larcamón in an important duel in the lower part of the descent.

