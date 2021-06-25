Liga MX: Atlético San Luis makes the signing of Leonardo Coelho official

Atlético de San Luis continues with its tremendous “remodeling” for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League And now he made the hiring of the 28-year-old Brazilian defender official, Leonardo Coelho.

Through their social networks, the Potosí team shared a video where they present as their new reinforcement Léo Coelho, who arrives from the Centro Atlético Fénix, of the First Division of Uruguay.

Also read: Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey reported on the health status of Vincent Janssen

“Here is who will contain the rival attacks! Welcome to San Luis ”, wrote the painting of San Luis.

At first, Atlético de San Luis announced 10 casualties for the 2021 Apertura Tournament. After this, the Potosí team announced the arrival of 9 players, including Coelho, in addition to the arrival of Marcelo Méndez as technical director.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: