Liga MX: Atlético San Luis makes the signing of Jair Díaz official

Atlético de San Luis continues with its complete roster remodeling for the next season and has now announced the hiring of Jair Díaz as its new reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

Through their social networks, the Potosino team reported on the hiring of the 22-year-old Mexican defender, who comes from the Venados de Mérida, of the MX Expansion League.

“Today we present Jair Díaz as a reinforcement for # Apertura2021, one more member of the family!”

The UANL Tigres youth squad arrives at San Luis after having played 36 games in three seasons with Venados de Mérida, where he managed to score four touchdowns.

