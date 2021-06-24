Liga MX: Atlético San Luis makes official the signing of José Clemente

After having a lousy Closing 2021 where he finished as the last of the percentage, Atlético de San Luis continues to add reinforcements for the Apertura 2021, since it has now announced the hiring of Jose Clemente.

Through their social networks, the Potosí team reported on the hiring of the 22-year-old midfielder, who arrives from Cancún FC, from the Expansion League MX.

“Today we announce José Clemente as our new reinforcement for # Apertura2021 Welcome to Atlético de San Luis!”

In the Clausura 2021, José Guadalupe Hernández Clemente played a total of 13 games, all as a starter, in which he managed to score two annotations.

The Aguilas del América youth squad arrives at San Luis after passing through Atlético Zacatepec, Cancún FC and a meeting with the Cafetaleros de Chiapas in 2021.

