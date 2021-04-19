Liga MX: Atlético San Luis in mourning, U-20 player Ian Legorreta dies

Atlético San Luis has received the terrible news of the sensitive death of the defender Ian Legorreta, player who participated in the sub 20 category at present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through Twitter, the Potosí team confirmed the departure of the 19-year-old Mexican defender by sending a message of condolence to his family and friends who made a turn on their social networks.

“We regret the sensitive passing of Ian Legorreta, player of our U20 team. Our condolences to all his friends and family,” they wrote.

We regret the sensitive death of Ian Legorreta, player of our U20 team. Our condolences to all his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/EYI5bAM6fO – Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) April 19, 2021

According to the information on the portal ‘Halftime‘, the young youth squad from San Luis suffered a car accident after hitting his vehicle against a tree when going off the road on Salvador Nava Avenue in San Luis Potosí.

The defender Ian Legorreta had participated in three games as a starter in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the Liga MX in the sub-20 category of Atlético San Luis, adding 209 minutes played.

