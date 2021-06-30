Liga MX: Atlético San Luis formalizes the signing of Adam Bareiro for the Apertura 2021

Atlético San Luis continues to attract attention in the Liga MX pass market, announcing the arrival of forward Adam Bareiro as their new reinforcement for the Opening tournament 2021.

Through Twitter, the team from Potosí led by the Uruguayan coach Marcelo Mendez Bosso reported that the 24-year-old Paraguayan attacker will be part of the squad for next season.

Read also: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis announces the departure of Pablo Barrera and Federico Gino for the Apertura 2021

“From Europe to the Colossus of Valle Dorado! Welcome to the Potosina family!” They wrote along with a video of their presentation.

➡️ ⚪️

From Europe to the Colossus of Valle Dorado!

Welcome to the Potosina family! #ConAwante pic.twitter.com/4Hf0pFQTfB – Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) June 29, 2021

Forward Adam Bareiro will live his second stage in Liga MX after his time in soccer in Argentina with the team of San Lorenzo de Almagro and the football of Turkey with the Alanyaspor.

Read also: MX expansion league: Atlético Morelia announces Martín Barragán as reinforcement for Apertura 2021

Welcome to your new home, @ AdamBareiro09! ⚪️ #ConAwante pic.twitter.com/vBZK1Nq41Z – Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) June 29, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Atlético San Luis Liga MX Apertura 2021